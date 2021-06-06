Attack on Titan's Studio Is Hiring New Animators

✖

When it comes to anime, there are some studios that have excelled for years, and then others who have burst on the scene as of late. Mappa is one of the latter despite its years of quality work. Following its take on The God of High School and Attack on Titan, Mappa blew up with fans online, and it seems the studio is now hiring animators.

So here you go! If you want to work on Attack on Titan before it ends, this is your last shot! Mappa needs animators ASAP, but you better think hard before you send in an application...

Mappa made its hiring announcement on Twitter where all could see. It was there Mappa confirmed it is hosting a recruitment period all during June. The studio is looking for new and experienced animators to join its team. And if you did not know, Mappa has a ton of shows for artists to work on.

As of late, the studio has taken on a slew of high-profile shows, and that does put stress on its production capabilities. Aside from the series already mentioned, Mappa is in charge of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yasuke, Listeners, Dorohedoro, and Kakegurui. This isn't even to mention Zombie Land Saga and its upcoming take on Chainsaw Man. Mappa has also overseen work on a number of films, and Jujutsu Kaisen just announced plans for its first film this year.

Clearly, Mappa has enough going on to warrant new hires, but animators need to think about their commitment before signing up. The anime industry has been plagued with insanely low wages and overtime complexes. In fact, it wasn't long ago that a former Mappa artist likened the studio to a machine who expected unfeeling work from its crew.

Still, the opportunity is here, and Mappa has the series to share. If you have ever dreamed of bringing your art to a hit anime, a stellar opportunity has come your way... if you can handle the workload that comes with it.

