Attack on Titan Shares Update on Series Finale

Attack on Titan released its penultimate episode earlier this year, showing the sheer devastating unleashed by Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans known as "The Rumbling". With the second to last installment seeing the Scout Regiment making their way to their former friend, the biggest battle of the anime adaptation is set to arrive this fall. While Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal the release date for the series finale, the sound director for the fourth season has revealed a big update as to the progression of the bloody farewell.

Armin, Mikasa, and the original members of the Survey Corps have found themselves in a terrible scenario, needing to fight against their former best friend for the fate of a world that hates and fears them. Joined by the likes of Reiner, Annie, and Pieck, the Scouts have found themselves unable to talk Eren out of his genocidal plans, with the Colossal Titans eliminating a vast swath of their world's general population. While the anime adaptation is known for its bloody battles along with its "devil may care" attitude to eliminating major characters, fans should steel themselves for plenty more death and destruction when the last episode arrives this fall.

Attack on Titan's Final Episode Update

Sound Director Masafumi Mima has far more projects on his belt than the anime adaptation focusing on the war between Paradis and the nation of Marley. Aside from Attack on Titan, Mima has worked on major anime series including Fullmetal Alchemist, Gundam, My Hero Academia, and almost too many others to count. Now, Masafumi has released an update on his Official Twitter Account that sound production has begun for the final entry of the series.

The creator of the dark anime franchise, Hajime Isayama, has been adamant that there most likely won't be a sequel to Attack on Titan any time soon. While the mangaka has hinted at the idea that he might return to create a new story focusing on Captain Levi, the Survey Corps are most likely taking their final bow with this upcoming series finale in the anime. With the original manga ending becoming quite controversial, fans are left wondering whether the anime adaptation will make any changes to the Survey Corps' final chapter.

Are you prepared to say goodbye to the Scout Regiment? What has been the most brutal scene of the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.