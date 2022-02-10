Attack On Titan Focuses on Grisha’s Final Fight in New Sketch

Grisha Jaeger has had a heavy hand in the events that are currently spiraling out of control in Attack On Titan, with the father of Eren and Jaeger recently coming back into the picture thanks to the final season’s time-traveling shenanigans. With recent episodes revisiting Grisha’s brutal fight against the Reiss family, the dark anime franchise has shared a new sketch that features Grisha in his Attack Titan form, along with the terrifying power of the Reiss Family’s strongest member.

Grisha Jaeger certainly made some mistakes in his life, leaving the nation of Marley and traveling to the island of Paradis to start a new family as well as gain the power of the Founding Titan, but it appeared that one of his most deadly decisions was influenced by Eren far into the future. With the youngest Jaeger pushing his father to kill the Reiss Family, Grisha broke down into hysterics realizing the actions he took in murdering all the members of the Reiss Clan, leading to an unexpected reunion between Grisha and his son Zeke. Of course, Attack On Titan continued its streak of presenting brutal events with Eren gaining the power of Ymir and unleashing the full force of the Rumbling upon the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for Attack On Titan unveiled this new sketch that shows both Grisha Jaeger in his Beast Titan form, alongside Frieda Reiss who was ultimately unable to save herself or her family from the killing blow that Eren’s father struck in their secret underground hideout:

https://twitter.com/anime_shingeki/status/1490347049119846407

In the latest episode of Attack On Titan, Eren unveiled his secret plan to use the Rumbling to eliminate anyone that doesn’t have Eldian blood running through their veins, with many viewers believing that this action has transformed him from the hero of the series into its villain. With Armin and Mikasa debating what actions they should take next, the Scout Regiment is going to run into some serious challenges ahead while having the debate if they should attempt to save the lives of those that hate them in the nation of Marley and beyond.

What did you think of the brutal fight that was Grisha’s last before feeding himself to his son? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.