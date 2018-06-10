‘Attack on Titan’ Finally Revisits Annie Leonhart

Attack on Titan may focus much of its time on Eren Jaeger, but fans know the series shines with its heroines. Girls like Mikasa are cited as the manga’s best, so you can see why readers cannot stop asking for more Annie. And, after a long break, fans just got their wish.

If you are caught up with Attack on Titan, you will know the manga’s brand-new chapter has gone live. Fans watched as chapter 106 laid to rest one Survey Corps hero after revealing the military’s plan to defeat Marley for good. However, those things were pushed aside at the end when Annie made a stunning return.

The latest chapter ended with Armin sitting down as he narrated Paradis’ plans to an unknown person. The hero looked more haggard than ever as he questioned Eren’s recent actions, and readers were shocked when he looked up to Annie. The girl is still preserved in the Titan cocoon she put herself in a few arcs back, but her appearance confirms she is still alive and well.

Attack on Titan 106

So, no — it doesn’t look like Paradis tortured Annie. Even if it wanted to, it doesn’t look like her crystallized shell can be penetrated that easily.

As fans saw, Annie looked the same as ever; She did not look like she aged much if at all. While characters like Eren and Armin are clearly older, Annie seems to be existing in stasis right now. Her cocoon is looks the same as well, so it seems Annie is very much hibernating while the world spins on around her. So, if Armin really needed to vent something in confidence, it looks like Annie was a good choice to unload on.

Of course, fans were plenty excited to see Annie in the present even if she wasn’t conscious. The character was last seen in real-time a few arcs back as the ‘Uprising’ and ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arcs nodded to her in roundabout ways. Now, fans have seen how Annie is faring in person, and readers are wondering whether the Female Titan will even break free from her cocoon.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Were you surprised to see Annie return in this chapter? Do you think the series is about to welcome the Titan Shifter back for real?