Crunchyroll’s Acclaimed Action Series Confirms New Project Amid Anime Delay

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the most acclaimed supernatural action shows of all time. Written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, the manga began serializing in 2012 in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine, and was later adapted into an anime by Studio Bones. Almost four years after the manga’s debut, on April 7th, 2016, the anime made its debut and eventually gained recognition across the globe. Over the past ten years, the series has released five seasons, a film, and even spin-offs. The latest season was released in 2023, and the anime has yet to officially renew the series for a sixth season.

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While the anime teased the story’s continuation, the studio has stayed silent on the sequel. As the wait grows longer, the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year and has even launched an official website to announce multiple projects as part of the celebration. Additionally, the official X handle of the anime confirmed a new project where Harukawa will unveil 35 new original visuals while the manga is on hiatus. The first visual features Kyouka in the middle, surrounded by Atsushi, Akutagawa, Dazai, and Chuuya. We can also expect more updates on the anime as the project has only just begun.

What’s Next For Bungo Stray Dogs?

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa Shoten/Sango Harukawa

The manga is currently on hiatus after concluding the first part, and there are no updates about its return. The story took an unexpected turn with a fair share of tragedies and intense battles before concluding its first part. By the time the fifth season wrapped up three years ago, the anime had already caught up with the manga, leaving no source material to adapt in a new season. However, even though the manga has more content for the story’s continuation, there’s no guarantee that the story will return anytime soon.

On the other hand, the second season of Bungo Stray Dogs Wan, a spin-off story, will be released in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime lineup. All seasons of the original anime and the film are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The manga has released 28 volumes so far, out of which 27 have been translated into English. The English release date of Volume 28 hasn’t been revealed.

What Is Bungo Stray Dogs About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The story focuses on the struggles of Atsushi Nakajima, an 18-year-old orphan who was chased out of the orphanage without getting a proper explanation. With no home to return to, he finds himself on the brink of dying from starvation. In a moment of desperation, he steels his resolve to rob someone but ends up saving Osamu Dazai, who was planning to drown himself.

Atsushi also encounters Dazai’s colleague, Doppo Kunikida, and learns they are from the Armed Detective Agency, an urban legend known for hiring gifted people with supernatural abilities. The story continues his journey as he learns about his powers and finds a place to belong, and he fits right in with his eccentric colleagues.

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