‘Attack On Titan’ Confirms [SPOILER] Has A New Titan Power

Things just got way more complicated for all you Attack on Titan fans. This year, anime fans are eager to see the series return with its third season, but manga readers are hyped enough as is. Recently, the series saw its 104th chapter go live, and the release confirmed a major shift just went down with the Nine Titans.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

Recently, Kodansha Comics shared the latest chapter of Attack on Titan, and the update caught up with Eren Jaeger. The protagonist was seen continuing his assault on Marley with the Survey Corps, and he refused to back away from the ambush until he consumed a new Titan power. After failing to eat the War Hammer Titan, Eren found himself pitted against the Jaw Titan in battle, and it was there the lead stumbled upon a dangerous idea.

As the chapter shows, Eren’s fight with the Jaw Titan sees him use the latter’s power to his advantage. The soldier uses his Attack Titan form to immobilize the Jaw Titan, and Eren pries open his massively powerful mouth to fit the War Hammer Titan’s host within it. Encased in a hardened cocoon, the nameless Tybur inheritor was powerless to do anything but watch as Eren prepared to crush her between the Jaw Titan’s teeth. After a brief pause, Eren forced the Marley soldier to kill his comrade and intercepted the visceral which came out of her to steal the War Hammer Titan’s power . The manga shows a few panels which imply the power transferred to Eren successfully, and all of Marley was left to watch in horror as the man gained his third Titan power.

Out of the Nine Titans, Eren currently has three within him. He began with the Attack Titan and gained the power of the Founding Titan after a run-in with Rod Reiss. Now, the soldier can add the War Hammer Titan to that list, giving Paradis control of five Titans total since the Colossus and Female Titans are currently under the country’s thumb.

Did you ever expect Eren to go so far to get a new Titan power? Which Titan will be the next to come under attack?