Attack on Titan Shares First-Look at New Universal Studios Ride

Attack on Titan is keeping busy this year on all fronts. From its manga to anime, fans of the franchise have been given a lot in 2019 to look forward to. Of course, that hype will continue into the new year as Attack on Titan nears its finale, but that is not the only reason.

After all, it seems like Universal Studios is not done with the franchise. A new poster has been released by the Japanese park, and it advertises Attack on Titan‘s upcoming ride.

And as you might expect, the roller coaster looks downright terrifying!

Attack on Titan XR Ride (indoor roller coaster) Universal Studios Japan 2020 – Visual Set to open on January 21st and run through June 28th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/VNsa7PhPJJ — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 28, 2019

If you look above, you can see the poster in all of its glory. The attraction, which is titled Attack on Titan XR Ride, will be an indoor roller coaster. Currently, it is slated to debut on January 21, 2020 and continue well into June.

The poster gives a few details away about the ride, and fans can only imagine how intense it will be. The ride cart appears to have a wood finish and features the Survey Corps logo on the side. The cart looks like it is being pulled forward by the cables of some 3D Maneuver gear, so you know it is going to be a bumpy road.

In the background, fans can see a slew of familiar characters. A bunch of Titans are rendered in 3DCG with the Colossal Titan looming over them all. The sight alone is enough to make riders fret, but there is hope. After all, Captain Levi can be seen in the background fighting off the horde while you escape, so this ride looks like it will be a must-see one next year.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.