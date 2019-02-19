‘Attack on Titan’ to Restart from Beginning on Toonami

Attack on Titan fans may have noticed that the reruns of the third season will soon be nearing its end on Toonami, and have been wondering whether or not that meant that the block would be putting something else in its time slot. Luckily, Attack on Titan will be here to stay.

As reported by Toonami Squad, Attack on Titan will be starting over from Season 1, Episode 1 on Toonami beginning on March 2.

According to their report, Toonami Squad reached out to Adult Swim and confirmed that the series will be starting over from the very beginning in March. The series will remain in its current 3:30AM EST time slot, and will begin after Season 3 Part 1 ends its run during the February 23 edition of the Toonami programming block.

What is curious, however, is what that means for the upcoming Part 2 of Season 3. Funimation has confirmed that Part 2 of the third season will be airing in Japan on April 28, and it’s most likely going to be streaming alongside that premiere in other territories. But there has been no information given as to when fans can expect the English dub of the series.

Toonami famously began airing the third season of the series not long after its official premiere in Japan, and fans have been wondering whether or not Part 2 would get the same treatment in April. While this restart of the series does not exactly de-confirm this (as it could be a way to keep the series’ time slot active until May), it does leave fans wondering if or when Season 3 Part 2 will make its debut on Toonami.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

