‘Attack on Titan’ Cast Completes Work on Season 3

Attack on Titan‘s third season is off to an explosive start as each new episode of the series is full of major revelations and high flying set pieces. This goes doubly well for the voice cast of the series.

The series has officially confirmed on Twitter that the voice cast’s work on the third season has officially wrapped as the final bits of production continue.

Sound Director Masafumi Mima shared on Twitter that the voice cast’s work on the third season has officially wrapped. Mima divulged how sad he was now that the voice work has wrapped, but says fans should look forward to the work that actors like Yuki Kaji (the voice of Eren) and director Tetsuro Araki will do on the rest of the season.

The third season of the series has been a major shift from the previous two as the season has moved from fighting Titans alone to exploring more of the human society. The kingdom’s political mainframe has begun falling apart, and fans are wondering where the series can possibly go from here.

Earlier this year, director Araki spoke of the kinds of things fans should expect for the third season, “We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,”Araki told fans during an in-studio interview and fans are realizing just how right he was.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.