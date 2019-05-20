Attack on Titan Rumored to Switch Studios Following Season 3

Attack on Titan is back on television with its final season, and the comeback has been plenty successful. With fans calling season three’s back half the best yet of the series, hype it at a high for the Survey Corps. But if a new rumor is true, then it looks like Attack on Titan is in for a shake up.

After all, it sounds like the anime may be parting from its original production studio, leaving fans scared for its future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, fans have been pouring over the reports leading up to this Attack on Titan story. The whole ordeal began when a Chinese animator contracted by WIT Studios posted a note on Weibo about their work on the anime.

“[Work on] the last episode of Shingeki no Kyojin has started. From 2012 to now, from when Zhenglei (Thundray) and I started with the 2nd episode in the series to the 59th one now – eight years have passed. Back then, I was only 29-years-old, and now I’m 37. This is a series that accompanied me in my formidable years as a key animator, but it also trained group after group of Chinese animators. It allowed them to grow and experience what a high-level production of 2D animation is like. For this final episode, let us anticipate it together,” the post reads (via Reddit).

Continuing, the animator went on to answer a question about his comment and said this season is “the final one”. Of course, this note has confused fans as season three is far from adapting the entirety of Attack on Titan as the manga isn’t even finished yet. This rumor grew as this same translator shared new posts detailing why WIT Studios is reportedly leaving Attack on Titan behind.

“My source says that a lot of complicated reasons caused this. For sure it’s not simply because WIT wanted to abandon the series or other abrupt reasons like that, since most of the key staff members are huge fans of the original manga. With this basis hopefully WIT will return as the studio in future years (Even though I was told multiple times that even the chance of them returning is nearly zero).”

Adding to this, noted anime profiler Yonkou Productions hit up Twitter to tell his followers a similar story. At this point, neither WIT Studios nor Kodansha have said anything official about the alleged separation, but fans are plenty nervous. WIT Studios has overseen Attack on Titan since the start and turned the anime into the powerhouse it is today. A changing of hands means lots of uncertainty for the series, and history has not always been kind to such change. Most recently, the controversial studio swap done for One-Punch Man is being blamed for turning the show’s second season into a miserable letdown, so netizens are already bracing themselves for whatever is to come for Eren Jaeger next.

So, what do you make of this troubling report? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.