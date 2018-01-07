‘Attack on Titan’ And ‘Your Name’ Meet In New Fan-Art

Attack on Titan is gearing up to have a huge 2018, and now that year seems such bigger thanks to a crossover with Your Name, which had one of the biggest 2017’s in the anime industry.

One fan uploading a “what-if” scenario imagining what Your Name would look like if it starred Sasha and Connie from Attack on Titan instead.

Reddit user uploaded this look at Connie and Sasha in place of Taki and Mitsuha and the results are just too cute. Fans even pointed out that this take on Sasha greatly resembles Your Name‘s Mitsuha and it added one extra layer of greatness. The scribbling on the face seen here mirrors how Taki and Mitsuha communicated with one another despite being miles and years apart. By scribbling things like their name and questions like “Who are you?” the two are able to keep in touch with each other even though they never actually speak to one another.

Fans of Your Name got an additional dose of Shinkai fan service when he officially confirmed the existence of a single universe for two of his films. For the TV edit of Your Name, he snuck in a cameo of one of the protagonists of his previous film, The Garden of Words, and gave fans a happy ending for them.

If you are not familiar with Your Name, then you should know the film is the most successful anime feature of all-time. The movie made its debut last year in Japan and quickly became an phenomenon as it earned more money than any of Studio Ghibli’s iconic films. Your Namemanaged to overcome Spirited Away at the box-office to become the highest-grossing anime feature at the worldwide market, and Paramount Pictures has made a deal with creator Makoto Shinkai to bring the film to life.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.