Attack on Titan Star Yuki Kaji Announces Marriage To Sword Art Online Actress

It looks like one of the world’s biggest voice actors has tied the knot. Not long ago, fans were informed Yuki Kaji has gotten married to fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu in a private ceremony.

According to reports (via ANN), the two actors registered their marriage over the weekend in Japan. The date also fell on the actress’ 30th birthday, and both said they plan to continue working hard to please fans all the while building up their marriage.

Over on Twitter, both of the actors wrote statements to fans talking about their marriage. Kaji said both he and his new wife are inexperienced as young adults, but they hope fans will continue to support them during this new phase in life.

“Even though the both of us are still inexperienced people, I hope that you will continue to support us as we strive to further ourselves. As the time goes by, I would like to give back to all of you who have taught, grown, and supported me as a human and as a man.”

Over on her end, Taketatsu shared similar sentiments about her new marriage.

“I am very grateful for the wonderful experience I’ve had as an actor since I started, and to this day, I’ve been blessed to have done so many things,” she wrote.

“I will continue to work hard to grow more as a voice actor and actress than ever before. I hope you will keep an eye on me.”

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.