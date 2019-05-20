Anime

Attack on Titan Season 3’s Latest Gruesome Deaths Are Traumatizing Fans

Attack on Titan’s latest episode, ‘Perfect Game’, saw the conflict in Shinganshina District […]

By

Attack on Titan’s latest episode, “Perfect Game”, saw the conflict in Shinganshina District between the Survey Corps and the Beast Titan’s forces heat up in a big way. The Scout regiment found themselves pinned in closing trap: Reiner’s Armored Titan and Bertolt’s Colossus Titan created a fiery inferno game of hide-and-seek between the Scouts and Titan horde. If that wasn’t enough, the Beast Titan put the scouts under constant bombardment by crushing big boulders and tossing the handfuls of shards in deadly high-impact hail storms.

The Survey Corps quickly found themselves being being slaughtered, leaving Erwin, Levi, and those accompanying Eren Yaeger’s Titan with a range of bad options: die by fire, or being torn apart/eaten by Titans, or get shredded in by one of the Beast Titan’s rock missiles. And, in the case of the latter, the actual death scenes were pretty gruesome and haunting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See for yourself why The Beast Titan’s kill sequences in Attack on Titan‘s latest episode are leaving fans traumatized:

“…A Perfect Game”

It’s rare that the title of an episode has such impactful (or terrible) meaning to the events of that episode. But in this case, it’s all too chilling. See for yourself in the video above! 

You Guys!

Even though this moment was truly terrible and horrific, it also touched Attack on Titan fans’ hearts to see that Captain Levi cares so much about his troops. 

Levi Cares

Seriously, Levi somehow gets more attractive fans, the worse the situation gets. That’s one hell of a superpower. 

How Fans Feel

This image pretty much captures what it feels like watching “Perfect Game”. In short: it hurts.  

Better Than Manga

You don’t often hear people saying an anime does the job better than its manga counterpart, but in the case of Attack on Titan episode 53 (and season 3 as a whole), it’s definitely a warranted comment. 

No Love for Zeke

Without dropping manga SPOILERS, this episode will make it hard for anime fans to understand why the Attack on Titan manga fans have been crowning Zeke/Beast Titan as a fan-fav all this time. 

GoT Shade

We couldn’t all just enjoy the awesomeness of this Attack on Titan episode and season without also throwing shade on Game of Thrones, am I right? (I’m not right.) 

More Pain Coming

As always, those who have read the manga and know how these events progress, drop teases that make the already terrible and horrific seem like it’s going to get that much worse. Given where things are in this Shinganshina Arc, the use of that Titan serum the Survey Corps is packing could go sideways in a big way. 

You can currently find Attack on Titan streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts