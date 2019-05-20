Attack on Titan Season 3’s Latest Gruesome Deaths Are Traumatizing Fans

Attack on Titan’s latest episode, “Perfect Game”, saw the conflict in Shinganshina District between the Survey Corps and the Beast Titan’s forces heat up in a big way. The Scout regiment found themselves pinned in closing trap: Reiner’s Armored Titan and Bertolt’s Colossus Titan created a fiery inferno game of hide-and-seek between the Scouts and Titan horde. If that wasn’t enough, the Beast Titan put the scouts under constant bombardment by crushing big boulders and tossing the handfuls of shards in deadly high-impact hail storms.

The Survey Corps quickly found themselves being being slaughtered, leaving Erwin, Levi, and those accompanying Eren Yaeger’s Titan with a range of bad options: die by fire, or being torn apart/eaten by Titans, or get shredded in by one of the Beast Titan’s rock missiles. And, in the case of the latter, the actual death scenes were pretty gruesome and haunting.

See for yourself why The Beast Titan’s kill sequences in Attack on Titan‘s latest episode are leaving fans traumatized:

“…A Perfect Game”

“I’m going for a perfect game!”



This scene was so brutal, hearing those soldiers scream 😭 pic.twitter.com/qe7BvVgwll — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 20, 2019

It’s rare that the title of an episode has such impactful (or terrible) meaning to the events of that episode. But in this case, it’s all too chilling. See for yourself in the video above!

You Guys!

Especially this scene with Levi worrying about his comrades 😭 pic.twitter.com/PB9JIqqJmX — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 20, 2019

Even though this moment was truly terrible and horrific, it also touched Attack on Titan fans’ hearts to see that Captain Levi cares so much about his troops.

Levi Cares

Levi though. 😭 — Natalie Paige (@InkMonsterNat) May 20, 2019

Seriously, Levi somehow gets more attractive fans, the worse the situation gets. That’s one hell of a superpower.

How Fans Feel

This image pretty much captures what it feels like watching “Perfect Game”. In short: it hurts.

Better Than Manga

Let me just say….that episode was something else💔 even though I read the manga I was still in shock. Levi’s face when he saw his comrades 💔💔💔 that was heart breaking. — LP4life(❤CoolBlue❤) (@Coolblue960) May 20, 2019

You don’t often hear people saying an anime does the job better than its manga counterpart, but in the case of Attack on Titan episode 53 (and season 3 as a whole), it’s definitely a warranted comment.

No Love for Zeke

And im still guessing; WHY THERE IS PEOPLE WHO LIKES ZEKE?! WHY? *formangareadersonly — hwa. (@doublesuicide_x) May 20, 2019

Without dropping manga SPOILERS, this episode will make it hard for anime fans to understand why the Attack on Titan manga fans have been crowning Zeke/Beast Titan as a fan-fav all this time.

GoT Shade

Can somebody make a meme of this with the Beast Titan being D&D , the Survey Corps being the GoT legacy and the rocks being Season 8? #GOTFinale #AoT — Mitch van de Vorst (@mawvorst) May 20, 2019



We couldn’t all just enjoy the awesomeness of this Attack on Titan episode and season without also throwing shade on Game of Thrones, am I right? (I’m not right.)

More Pain Coming

Yes EP 4 hurts Soo much ….. Its so sad ….. But I know the serum scene will hurt more 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭☹☹☹☹😖😖😖😖😖😖😖😖😖😖😖 — levi_the_god_ (@antara_singh) May 20, 2019

As always, those who have read the manga and know how these events progress, drop teases that make the already terrible and horrific seem like it’s going to get that much worse. Given where things are in this Shinganshina Arc, the use of that Titan serum the Survey Corps is packing could go sideways in a big way.

You can currently find Attack on Titan streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.