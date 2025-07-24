Avatar: Seven Havens Reveals First Look

Avatar: The Last Airbender has seen a major resurgence in recent years and not just thanks to Netflix’s live-action adaptation. Paramount brought back the creators of the original series to help forge new stories in the bending universe with Avatar Studios, and fans of the franchise have been given a first look at the next chapter. Avatar: Seven Havens has been teased for some time, with this new animated series revisiting the animated universe via a new Avatar. Taking place following the events of The Legend of Korra, San Diego Comic-Con has given fans a new look at the wild new show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Avatar: The Last Airbender was promising some big surprises and they certainly delivered. With the panel titled “Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender 20th Anniversary Panel,” the event brought back several members of the original voice cast to celebrate the franchise. Here’s how Paramount described the big event which gave us our first look at the Seven Havens, “20 Years. 4 Elements. 1 Avatar. Nickelodeon is celebrating Avatar: The Last Airbender’s 20th anniversary with a panel that will take fans on a special journey through the legacy of the Avatar-verse. Join original voice cast members Zach Tyler Eisen (Aang), Jack DeSena (Sokka), Michaela Jill Murphy (Toph), Jennie Kwan (Suki), Dante Basco (Zuko) and Dee Bradley Baker (Appa), series composer Jeremy Zuckerman, and creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, as they celebrate one of the most beloved animated series of all time. Moderated by: Janet Varney (the voice of Korra). Yip Yip!” You can check out the first image of the new cast of characters below.

paramount

What is Seven Havens?

If you need a refresher on the story of Avatar: Seven Havens, here was the previous description that Paramount had released for the next television chapter of the franchise, “A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, Seven Havens was sneakily revealed to be releasing in 2027 according to Toy World Magazine. Focusing on a brave new world unlike the one that either Aang or Korra took on, the new protagonist is looking to have a much more difficult time. Of course, Seven Havens isn’t the only animated story coming out of Avatar Studios as next year’s The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will take fans into Aang’s adult years. With all these projects on the way, it’s a great time to be a fan of bending almost twenty years past the original series debut.

Want to stay updated on the bending universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Avatar: Seven Havens and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.

Via IGN