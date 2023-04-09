Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Builds the Perfect Life-Sized Appa

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been around for well over a decade, and its heroes are known the world over. Leads like Aang have become incredibly popular, and of course, their friends have as well. That is why Appa is one of Avatar's most popular characters, and one fan just brought the Sky Bison to our world with a life-size tribute.

Yes, you read that right. A fan of Avatar built a life-sized version of Appa, and it is stupidly cute. We're obsessed.

As you can see below, John Marks (BrazenMonkey) hit up TikTok with their life-size build, and Avatar fans were taken aback. It isn't every day a fan manages to hype their fandom by building something this big, but when interviewed by Nerdist, Marks said he challenged himself to build the Sky Bison after seeing Avatar's popularity rise since 2020.

According to Marks, his Appa build took five months to complete. The tribute features a saddle that fans can climb into to take photos. Of course, this means Appa is hefty enough to support the weight of people, but the rest of the figure is hollow. Marks chose to core out the Appa figure for the sake of mobility. So if you see this Appa at a convention, rest assured knowing the Sky Bison has your back.

And yes, a number of fans will get to see Appa live this year. Marks plans to show off his Sky Bison at various conventions this year. You can keep up with Appa's IRL adventures on TikTok through Marks if you'd like.

For those unfamiliar with Avatar: The Last Airbender, you can catch up with the series through Paramount+ as well as Netflix. You can read more about the hit Nickelodeon franchise below thanks to its official synopsis:

"After a lapse of 100 years, the Avatar-spiritual master of the elements has returned. And just in the nick of time. The Four Nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) have become unbalanced. The Fire Nation wants to rule the world, and its first conquest will be the Northern Water Tribe. It's up to a 12-year-old boy Airbender named Aang to find a way to stop it."

What do you think about this wild Avatar tribute...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.