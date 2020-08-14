Avatar: The Last Airbender to Stream Special Behind-The-Scenes Look on Twitch

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender's huge sequel series, The Legend of Korra, is now streaming on Netflix and Nickeolodeon is celebrating with a special behind-the-scenes look at the franchise. Although some major recent events have taken the wind out of the sails for both Netflix and the Avatar franchises, it's still an exciting time for fans who have never experienced the sequel series that initially had a pretty spotty schedule on Nickelodeon during its original broadcast. It's all because of the renewed interest in the animated series from this Netflix launch, and soon fans will be able to see a new look into how it was all made.

Nickelodeon has announced that they will be holding a special behind-the-scenes stream for Avatar: The Last Airbender on their official Twitch channel. Taking place on Friday, August 14th at 5PM EST, this stream will be showcasing some of the art and rough sketches that went into the storyboards and more before the final product ended up on screen. It's not quite clear just what will be shown from the original series, or whether or not we'll see some The Legend of Korra as well, but it will be a fun way to celebrate the series! You'll be able to find the stream here when it begins.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the spotlight for the last few days due to a public split between original franchise creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino and Netflix. Leaving the upcoming live-action TV series due to some serious creative differences, now fans of the original animated series are calling for Netflix to outright cancel the upcoming production due to it very willingly not being a project reflective of the original creators' vision as originally promised when it was first announced. A release date for the new series has not been set as of this writing.

