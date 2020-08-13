What Avatar The Last Airbender Adaptations Need To Get Their Own Animated Series?

Avatar The Last Airbender: The Promise (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) "The Promise" is perhaps the comic book series that counts the most as a straight up sequel to Avatar The Last Airbender, featuring events that take place immediately following the events of the first series and what the characters do in a world where the Fire Nation is no longer threatening to place everyone under their spreading regime. Taking a much closer look into Zuko's life now that he has become the new Fire Lord, the story itself places the one time antagonist on a collision course with Aang as both sides attempt to heal the wounds that was caused by the flame spewing Ozai. Released by Dark Horse Comics in a three issue series, this comic is definitely worth your time if you're a fan of benders! prevnext

Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) This one is a bit of a cheat as the story itself hasn't been released yet, touting a release date of February 2021, but we can already see the many possibilities that could spring from the adventures of Toph teaching her metal bending skills to a number of students. Set to be released a single issue story, fans of Legend of Korra know that Toph's metal bending eventually makes its way to the Earth Kingdom where numerous citizens learn how to wrap metal around themselves and hurl it at opponents. Toph was a fantastic character among the many three dimensional protagonists and antagonists of the series and we'd love to see her get an animated series all her own!

The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) In the same sense that "The Promise" was a sequel to Avatar The Last Airbender, "Turf Wars" acts as a perfect follow-up to the Legend of Korra, exploring a new set of problems for Korra and company while also exploring the flourishing relationship of the Avatar and Asami. Reeling from the machinations of the nefarious Earth Kingdom General that saw the end of the series, Turf Wars gives us some flashy new adventures for the main cast of Korra.

The Rise of Kyoshi (Photo: Harry N Abrams) Avatar The Last Airbender: Rise of Kyoshi novels follow the Avatar of Kyoshi, an earlier incarnation of the bending behemoth that came long before Aang and Korra. Telling a decidedly darker story than the one we witnessed in either of the two Nickelodeon animated series, this would definitely be a change of pace while exploring a protagonist who is far more quick to eliminate her enemies in brutal fashion then her later reincarnations.