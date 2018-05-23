‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ the Complete Series Blu-ray is Cheaper Than Ever

It’s been 10 years since Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender last graced our television screens, and year after year has passed without the complete series Blu-ray set that this beloved animated masterpiece deserved. Well, the wait is finally over. This is the year that you’re going to watch the show HD – and you make sure that it happens thanks to a massive sale on Amazon.

Indeed Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete series just went up for pre-order on Amazon for $29.99 (a whopping 33% off). The box set is slated to arrive on your doorstep June 5th, but you’ll want to lock in that discount while you can with Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. If the price changes between the time that you order and the time that it ships, you’ll always get the lowest price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The equally awesome follow-up series to Avatar: The Last Airbender known as The Legend of Korra got the Blu-ray treatment back in 2016. At the moment, you can get it on Amazon for $27.99, which is just a few bucks off the all-time low.

On a related note, back in July of last year, American film distributor GKIDS announced a deal with Studio Ghibli to reissue all of the films as Blu-ray / DVD combos in the US. Well, many of those titles are currently available as part of a $12.99 Studio Ghibli sale on Amazon, so now is definitely a great time to pick them up. These titles include:

• Spirited Away

• Kiki’s Delivery Service

• My Neighbor Totoro

• Castle In The Sky

• From Up On Poppy Hill

• Princess Mononoke

• Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind

In addition to the $12.99 Studio Ghibli titles listed above, you can find additional titles here in the $16 range.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.