Avatar: The Last Airbender Shakes Up Aang’s Aesthetic in Cool Cosplay

Aang and the gang of Avatar The Last Airbender might have ended their journey over a decade ago, but that hasn’t stopped the fandom from revisiting the franchise in exciting new ways. With Netflix currently working on its live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite and Avatar Studios working on creating new animated projects which will bring fans back to the world of Aang and Korra, one cosplayer has given the original airbender a new aesthetic.

Instagram Cosplayer Sixth Raikage 6 shared this brand new take on the first Avatar that introduced fans to the world of bending via the animated Nickelodeon series which still remains a fan-favorite that many consider to be one of the greatest animated series ever released:

Recently, Netflix revealed that a few new cast members were being added to their upcoming live-action take on Aang and the gang, with these actors joining the likes of Gordon Cormier’s Aang and his fellow benders:

Elizabeth Yu (she/her; Untitled Ray Romano Film, All My Love) will play Azula, the intensely driven princess of the Fire Nation. A firebending prodigy and relentless perfectionist, she’ll stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne.



Maria Zhang (she/her) will play Suki, the intimidating leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, an elite female fighting force dedicated to protecting their community and upholding the ideals of their namesake, Avatar Kyoshi.



Tamlyn Tomita (she/her; The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai) will play Yukari, Suki’s mother and the fiercely protective mayor of her small village on Kyoshi Island.



Yvonne Chapman (she/her; Kung Fu, Family Law) will play Avatar Kyoshi, a legendary warrior revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills, and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice.



Casey Camp-Horinek (she/her, Barking Water, Reservation Dogs) will play Gran Gran, Katara and Sokka’s grandmother and the compassionate and wise matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.

