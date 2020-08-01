Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Mixes Fire And Water With Azula and Katara

With fans re-discovering the world of benders as Avatar The Last Airbender has been brought to the streaming service of Netflix, with the sequel series of the Legend of Korra following suit this month, cosplayers are taking the opportunity to share some of their best interpretations of fan favorite characters such as the princess of the Fire Nation in Azula and the most famous water bender of the franchise in Katara. With a live action adaptation for Last Airbender currently in the works for Netflix, we are crossing our fingers that the characters will look similar to many of the cosplayers we've seen!

Azula and Katara fought one another in the final episode of Avatar The Last Airbender, with the water bender fighting alongside the prince of the Fire Nation in Zuko, as they tag teamed against the crazed princess. With the battle of "Agni Kai", no punches were pulled when it came to these benders clashing with one another, as Azula was flinging not only fire, but lightning from her finger tips that nearly killed both her brother and Katara a number of times. With Zuko and Katara managing to win the battle, Azula fell into despair and essentially lost her mind due to her devastating loss.

Instagram Cosplay Account CosplayChoco shared this amazing pair of cosplayers that truly capture two of the most fan favorite characters from the world of Avatar The Last Airbender:

