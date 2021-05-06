Avatar: The Last Airbender GITD Spirit Aang Funko Pop Exclusive Has Launched

Earth Day 2021 officially took place on April 22nd, and Funko released a big wave of Pop figures based on the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series to celebrate. The wave included some great exclusives, but the Blue Spirit (with Chase) Pop figure earmarked for Hot Topic was delayed (currently available to pre-order via Big Apple Collectibles). What's more, they didn't even mention that Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch was getting an Earth Day exclusive glow-in-the-dark Aang (Spirit) Pop figure.

Well, the spirit Aang Pop figure is very real, and pre-orders went live here at BoxLunch earlier today. Unfortunately, it appears that they sold out in around 10 minutes. A restock is possible so keep tabs on that link, or grab one here on eBay. The glow-in-the dark effect paired with the translucent figure should be pretty spectacular. You can take a closer look in the BoxLunch teaser below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BoxLunch (@boxlunchgifts)

This is definitely an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. A new production studio has been launched with the original creators to develop animated shows and movies. Netflix is also moving forward with their live-action series. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news from the world of Aang, Korra, and their fellow benders right here.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

