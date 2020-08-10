Avatar The Last Airbender Fans Argue Kyoshi Is the Greatest Avatar

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are arguing that Kyoshi is the greatest Avatar. This all began because @FreeSoul_420, a digital artist on Twitter, decided to ask who would win in a fight: Aang and Avatar Roku or Korra and Avatar Kyoshi. After a bunch of discussion, it became clear, nobody is betting against the fearsome fan-wielder. Listen most fans love Aang, but Kyoshi is a straight-up force of nature, it wouldn’t matter who her tag team partner was. So, that got people reminiscing on why the elder Avatar is the greatest of all-time. It’s not hard to look back on her words to Aang back in The Last Airbender and see why so many fans regard her so highly. It’s never a game when it comes to Kyoshi and people never forget it.

She’s so popular that there was a prose novel by F.C. Yee focusing on her. He dissected why that choice was made instead of the countless other reincarnations of the Avatar:

Aang & Roku vs Korra & Kyoshi Who you got? pic.twitter.com/AZPLu0uKXu — LIL YAMI YUGI (@FreeSoul_420) August 9, 2020

“What was appealing to me was how with limited screen time, she was such an effective foil to Aang in the original series. They don’t spend that much time together, but it’s so interesting to watch them play off each other with their different approaches to problem-solving. That got me into thinking about what could be filled in. What kind of experiences would she have had to go through in order to arrive at the woman we see as an adult, who briefly appears and advises Aang, and owns up to slaying a conqueror, and doesn’t take any BS from anyone? She must have seen some pretty intense stuff to give her that edge.”

Creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko both gave their thoughts on how excited they are for the live-action Avatar adaptation going over at Netflix last year.

"We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast,” the duo stressed.

