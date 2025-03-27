Walking Dead, Invincible Star Will Join Paramount’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie

On January 30th, 2026, bending fans will receive the next chapter in the lives of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Prince Zuko as Avatar: The Last Airbender is planning to release its first animated film. While the movie is already touting some big name talent in its cast with the likes of Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Dionne Quanm Roman Zaragoza, and Jessica Matten to name a few, another big talent has joined the cast. Hot off Invincible season three, Steven Yeun is set to join Aang: The Last Airbender when it arrives next year as confirmed by the outlet Variety.

Yeun’s role remains a mystery at this point, as the declaration did not confirm who the Walking Dead actor would take on the story that will follow Aang in his adult years. Thanks to playing Mark Grayson in Invincible, Speckle in Tuca & Bertie, and Steve in Trollhunters: Rise of The Titans, Yeun has plenty of experience in the voice acting department. On top of playing the legendary Glenn in AMC’s The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun has had big roles in projects like Beef, Jordan Peele’s Nope, Minari, and more. Outside of knowing that the upcoming film will follow the Aang gang in their adult years, little has been revealed about the plot.

Avatar’s Bright Future

Nickelodeon

On top of the upcoming animated film, earlier this year it was announced that a brand new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series was in the works. Avatar: Seven Havens won’t star either Aang or his predecessor, Korra, but instead will introduce a new Earth bender to take on the mantle. While no release date has been confirmed by Paramount, the production studio did release an official description for the series that reads as such,

“A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

