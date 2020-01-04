Avatar: The Last Airbender Reportedly Coming to US Netflix

When Netflix first started offering its streaming service and began adding a huge library of popular shows, one of the more notable offerings in the United States was the slate of Nickelodeon animated series before various licensing deals and the like began to split them away to other streaming services. One of the major series being offered was Avatar: The Last Airbender, and with a new live-action series on the way to Netflix — it’d make a lot of sense for the original animated series to come back to the streaming platform.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently available on various Netflix platforms outside of the United States, but reported new listings for Netflix spotted by @MrOppaiSenpai on Twitter seem to point to the animated series making its return to Netflix in the United States.

BREAKING: #AvatarTheLastAirbender animated series was listed today on @netflix USA confirming it is coming soon. This is a sign that we will see more news on the #Netflix live-action Avatar The Last Airbender series. I suspect the streaming version will be the Remastered Blu-ray pic.twitter.com/km29ycE2ke — 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) January 4, 2020

With this listing being currently unconfirmed, and unavailable during a search outside of a listing for Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of the original animated series, this report does not give a potential streaming date for the animated series. But if the animated series does come back to the service, this could also mean we’ll be seeing new information about the live-action series soon too.

Reportedly beginning production last year for a release sometime this year according to its current listing on Netflix itself, the details for the new live-action series have been kept under wraps. Outside of the confirmation that original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are on board as showrunners and executive producers, the release date, cast, production team have all been kept a secret thus far. But maybe we’ll see more soon if this all works out!

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.