Viral Avatar The Last Airbender Clip Imagines Hilarious NSFW Crossover

With the Legend of Korra having recently arrived on the streaming service of Netflix, many fans are revisiting the follow up world to Avatar The Last Airbender and one fan has created a hilarious "not safe for work" clip that dives into the voice actor behind Aang and Katara's son, Tenzin. For those who might not know, Tenzin was voiced by prolific actor, JK Simmons, and keeping this in mind, some of his legendary quotes from the movie Whiplash were transitioned into the lips of the son of the Avatar who assisted Korra in becoming the best bender she can be!

JK Simmons has been a part of a number of different popular projects, taking on the role of Jim Gordon in Zack Snyder's Justice League, J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man, and too many others to count, but his role as Fletcher in Whiplash is perhaps one of his best. Taking on the role of a "no nonsense" music teacher who puts his students through hell in order to make them better musicians, Simmons won an Academy Award for his performance. Fletcher and Tenzen might both be teachers, but they could not be more different, as the latter definitely was far more relaxed than his "real life" counterpart.

Twitter User FelixCadalin took some of the most biting insults from JK Simmons' Whiplash character of Fletcher and putting them into the lips of Tenzen, the son of Aang who became one of the major players in the sequel series to Avatar The Last Airbender in Legend of Korra:

Not sure why they did not keep these deleted scenes in The Legend of Korra pic.twitter.com/IKEAhnkHIM — Christian Cadalin (@FelixCadalin) August 14, 2020

With Legend of Korra dropping on Netflix earlier this week, fans can once again dive into the world of the latest Avatar, encountering a world that focuses on technology being blended into the world of bending. Though we aren't sure if JK Simmons will ever have the opportunity to return to his role of Tenzen, the upcoming live action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender being produced by the streaming service might one day give him the chance to jump back into the role in a brand new way should they re-tell the story of Aang's successor.

What do you think of this hilarious "NSFW" clip? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!

