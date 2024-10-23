Avatar: The Last Airbender Locks In New Series Starring Zuko’s Half-Sister

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of those series fans will never turn down. After its hit run on Nickelodeon, the animated series has gone on to expand its universe in some big ways. From sequels to live-action series, we have seen Avatar: The Last Airbender do plenty during its run. Now, all eyes are on the series ahead of its next release, and that is because Zuko’s half-sister is taking control of Ashes of the Academy.

Dark Horse Comics announced the big series at New York Comic Con, and the first details about the project are now surfacing. It turns out Avatar: The Last Airbender – Ashes of the Academy will go live in March 2025. The comic is set after the original series as we meet Zuko during his reign. After learning about the fate of his mother, Zuko finds himself saddled with a younger half-sister, and Ashes of the Academy will focus on the royal family.

ZUKO’S HALF-SISTER IS READY TO TAKE THE LEAD

“Kiyi, half-sister to Fire Lord Zuko, enrolls at the Royal Fire Academy for Girls! Known for its strict curriculum and even stricter instructors, Zuko worries for Kiyi,” the graphic novel’s blurb reads.

“When things take a turn for the worse and a seed of doubt about the new headmistress is planted, Zuko takes action by installing one of the people he trusts most, Mai, as an academy teacher. Can Mai keep a watchful eye over Kiyi and keep her on the right path, or will the academy’s cruel culture shape her footsteps into those of her other half-sibling, Azula?”

With Faith Erin Hicks writing the series, Ashes of the Academy features a crack team. Of course, the co-creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender are involved with this sequel. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will work with Hicks on the ambitious series. So if you want to know the other creators signed to this sequel, you can check out the talent below:

Writer: Faith Erin Hicks, Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

Artist: Peter Wartman,

Colorist: Adele Matera

Letterer: Comicraft

Cover Artist: Peter Wartman, Adele Matera

WHAT IS NEXT FOR ZUKO AND ATLA?

With a new series in the works, Avatar: The Last Airbender is eager to lay out more information about Zuko’s family. The hero has a complex family tree, and we have seen that drama play out across the franchise. From Fire Lord Ozai to Azula and Uncle Iroh, Zuko’s family is filled with bold characters. In the comics, we went on to learn more about Zuko’s estranged mom, and the debut of his half-sister Kiyi took everybody by surprise. Now, Ashes of the Academy will delve into the heroine’s backstory, and Zuko will get the chance to flex his brotherly charms.

Beyond this new comic, Avatar: The Last Airbender is busy with a number of other projects. For one, Netflix is moving full speed ahead with its live-action series as Avatar: The Last Airbender season two is now in production. The show’s cast has returned to set with another star in tow. Miya Cech will bring Toph to life in the show’s second season, so fans are eager to see the bender debut.

And of course, Avatar: The Last Airbender is making an animated comeback. Paramount has launched Avatar Studios with the help of DiMarinto and Koneitzo with the intent of reviving the franchise. From movies to TV series, the team at Avatar Studios is cooking up some big projects. The branch’s first project with a movie titled Aang: The Last Airbender, and the movie will slot actor-singer Eric Nam in its lead role.

What do you make of this new Avatar: The Last Airbender announcement?


