Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Torn Following Zuko Recasting

Avatar: The Last Airbender shared some big news earlier this month as the Nickelodeon franchise revealed a first look at the next chapter of the bending series on the small screen, Avatar: Seven Havens. Quickly following this reveal, the creators of the franchise had a massive secret to reveal of their own, confirming that actor Steven Yuen would be taking on the role of Prince Zuko in the first film of the franchise. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is set to hit theaters next year, and many fans are torn, wondering if the recast will ultimately be the best decision for the series.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko spilled the beans that the Fire Nation’s prince wouldn’t be played by the original voice actor for the upcoming film. For The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, Dante Basco would be passing off the baton to The Walking Dead actor Steven Yuen, who is set to take on the part of the adult iteration of Zuko. While Yuen joining the cast makes for some major news, bending fans on social media are sharing their various thoughts on the big change when it comes to the beloved universe.

Zuko is in good hands.

-Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee)



-Hoe cakes pic.twitter.com/jIbT4b9Po3 — Sweet (@Waytooosweet) July 28, 2025

Steven Yuen is one talented voice actor in not just Invincible, but also shows like Tuca and Bertie, Final Space, and etc. Seeing him voicing Zuko is absolutely marvelous! 😀 https://t.co/ackPFSpo1A pic.twitter.com/NViGekZLYh — ☆StarZeroAoi☆ (@xxazuresunxx) July 29, 2025

Steven Yuen is a good actor, but I don’t know how I feel about anyone other than Dante Basco voicing Zuko (except for when he’s a little kid or an old man). https://t.co/RmewKH8sql — Cale Baird (@CaleBaird) July 28, 2025

I love Steven Yeun he’s one of my favorite actors. I’m very skeptical of him as an adult Zuko but I am open to seeing what he can do. https://t.co/PWvlQEzLQ6 — Beady (@beadydesert3) July 29, 2025

I love Steven as an actor, voice actor, and as a person. But recasting Zuko is criminal. I low key wish they’ll just leave ATLA alone 😩 https://t.co/APT7HvDpGl — Rainier (@RainierDaVinci) July 29, 2025

Yuen Returns To Bending

Surprisingly enough, Yuen taking on the role of Zuko isn’t the first time the actor has been a part of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. In the original series, Yuen played the part of Avatar Wan in The Legend of Korra, the very first Avatar that got the ball rolling on the universe. Portrayed in a flashback sequence, the story resonated with fans and it was a moment that co-creator Bryan Konietzko was more than happy to address: “Steven Yeun was Avatar Wan. He played the first Avatar in The Legend of Korra. We loved working with him and we’re excited to have him back in the universe.”

Initially, the film was slated to arrive in theaters this year but was then pushed back to January 2026. Unfortunately, another delay was revealed that would see it arrive in the fall of next year so bending fans are crossing their fingers that The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender sticks to this time frame. Aside from Yuen, the first film of the franchise will see some big actors taking on the roles of the adult protagonists, their allies, and their enemies. Besides Steven Yuen taking on the role of Zuko, other recastings include Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Roman Zaragoza as Sokka, and Dionne Quan as Toph. While his role has yet to be revealed, Dave Bautista is also a part of the cast, adding serious star power into the mix.

