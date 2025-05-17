The Legend of Aang: Everything We Know About The Last Airbender’s New Movie (So Far)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to theaters with a brand new movie, so now it’s time to get ready by going back over everything we know about The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender so far. Avatar: The Last Airbender has been mounting a massive comeback that has been in the works for the last few years. Thanks to the renewed interest in the classic animated series thanks to launches on streaming services such as Netflix and Paramount+ and the success of the live-action series with Netflix, Nickelodeon created a whole new endeavor with the formation of Avatar Studios to tell new animated stories within this wide universe.

Avatar Studios was formed with the original creators behind it all for new animated movies and TV series for the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, and the first of these major projects is a brand new animated feature film bringing back the original series‘ characters in a whole new way. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is now in the works for a release late next year, so there’s plenty of time to get ready for what’s to come in the new entry.

When Does The Legend of Aang Come Out?

When Avatar Studios was first announced to be in the works, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was originally scheduled to release some time in October 2025. The film was then hit with a delay and rescheduled for a new release date in January 2026. But unfortunately, the latest update took that even further as the new film was delayed once more. Thanks to this new delay, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is now scheduled for a release on October 9th next year. So while it’s still scheduled for a release next year, it’s going to be a much longer wait than fans are expecting.

Now that The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has set its release for October 9, 2026, it does mean an unfortunately much longer wait for the film. But at the same time, it means that the film and those working on it are going to take as much time as they can to showcase the best final product possible. There also hasn’t been much revealed from the actual film’s production itself, and there will likely be more of a wait before the new movie starts showing itself off.

Who Stars In The Legend of Aang?

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has a massive cast behind it all too as the new film continues to take shape. Taking place years after the events of the original animated series, it appears as though the original cast won’t be returning to reprise their roles. Casting director for the film Jenny Jue explained that new actors were found to better match the ethnic and racial backgrounds of the characters they are portrayed, “Since the original show was released, there’s been more emphasis in VO to match actors’ ethnic/racial background to the characters they’re portraying,” Jue stated.

“ATLA is a fictional world, but there are cultural influences for each nation/kingdom, and we wanted to explore the talent from those groups,” Jue continued. But while the new cast has yet to be full revealed, Jue teased them with, “I can’t say much more about it the film, except that I’m really proud of this cast and I hope the other fans keep an open mind to this new iteration of our beloved characters!” So while the voices behind the core cast have yet to be fully confirmed, many of the names have been announced as of this publication however.

Eric Nam has been confirmed as the voice of the now adult Aang we’ll see in the new film, but he’s currently the only actor with a confirmed role. New additions to the film also include Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten and Román Zaragoza, but their characters have yet to be detailed as of now. This also means that any of them could be in place of the original cast, but we’ll likely find out more the closer we get to the film’s official release.

What Will The Legend of Aang Be About?

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, original Avatar: The Last Airbender series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are helping to oversee the film as part of Avatar Studios. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be taking place years after the events of the original series, and will be directed by Lauren Montgomery with William Mata as co-director. But as of the time of this publication, no details have been revealed about what kind of story to expect from the new feature film release.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be taking place before the events of The Legend of Korra, and will feature the original characters at a much later state of their lives. It’s prime room for exploration too as we only got small hints of what Aang was like as an adult in The Legend of Korra. So this is going to be a brand new look considering we haven’t seen much of it in the past. It’s going to take a bit longer to actually hit our screens, but there’s plenty of time to catch up with it all in the meantime.

You can now catch up with all episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender now streaming with Paramount+, and the first season of its live-action adaptation with Netflix.