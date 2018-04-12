‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reveals Official Collab With ‘My Hero Academia’

It looks like the biggest movie of the year has teamed up with one of Japan’s biggest anime. In a few weeks, Marvel Studios will thrust Avengers: Infinity War into theaters, and the film is assembling alongside My Hero Academia to hype anime fans.

So, can you guess which hero Marvel paired Izuku with? It definitely isn’t Hawkeye…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, My Hero Academia revealed its special collaboration with Avengers: Infinity War through a set of posters and trailers. “The Hero Collaboration is here,” the announcement reads.

Marvel Studios and Bones Inc. have created an entire site tying together their respective superhero series. To celebrate, My Hero Academia published an official poster recreating one of Marvel’s posters for the third Avengers film. As you can see above, Shigaraki takes the place of Thanos while the rest of Class 1-A gather together as if they were the Avengers.

Aside from the poster reveal, My Hero Academia has also done special trailers for Avengers: Infinity War. The international reels see various members of Class 1-A introduce their Marvel counterpart, and the match-ups are pretty amazing. Izuku continues his leader status by taking Captain America’s role while Bakugo assumes Iron Man’s mantle. Ocacho steps in for the Black Widow, Iida gets weird as Doctor Strange, and All Might wows as the Incredible Hulk.

For now, these are the only Marvel comparisons released through the campaign, but fans can take up the matchmaking from here. Clearly, Sero is best suited to play Spider-Man, and Tsuyu could give Namor a run for his money if the hero would ever show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Are you excited for Infinity War to arrive later this month? Do you think the Marvel gang should make a cameo in My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel is set to follow up that blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the currently untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019.