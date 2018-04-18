‘My Hero Academia’ Teams Up Izuku With Captain America For ‘Infinity War’

Subbed the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Avengers Collaboration video with Midoriya introducing Captain America! Never really thought about them being similar, but after watching the video they do share some traits lol. Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/MkruUgkrCE — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 13, 2018

There is no better time to be a superhero fan than right now. Not long ago, the anime industry saw My Hero Academia return to TV, and Marvel is about to make a comeback of its own. In a matter of days, Avengers: Infinity War will make its debut, so it isn’t surprising to see the two franchises coming together for some self-promotion.

However, fans definitely did not think the crossover would blend Izuku with Captain America. That is exactly what this special superhero mash-up did, and a new trailer for the campaign explains how the two heroes are similar.

As you can see above, the two men have a lot in common.

Recently, Marvel Studios and Bones Inc. confirmed their respective series would team up to promote the release of Avengers: Infinity War. To do that, the campaign shared trailers of its anime heroes doing school reports on the Avengers, and Izuku decided to talk about Captain America.

Just like the trailer says, Captain America and Izuku have a whole bunch in common. Both heroes came from humble places as they did not grow up with powers. However, their strong sense of justice and eagerness to protect others led them to gain super powers with the help of their mentors. Both considered leaders, Captain America and Izuku find their greatest strength lies in their selfless desires to save others.

Oh! And they both have gorgeous brunette love interests. Izuku has Ochaco pining for him, and Captain America wasn’t shy about his crush on Peggy Carter. So, the two clearly have great taste.

