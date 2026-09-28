Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Now Easier to Stream Than Ever Ahead of Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now easier to stream thaner thanks to a big update while fans wait on the next major film. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba kicked off a new film trilogy to adapt the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. The first film hit theaters around the world last year and became one of the biggest anime hits of the decade, but that success ended up having a much rougher result for fans than they had expected at first.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I ended up doing so well in theaters across Japan that it remained in theaters for an entire nine months. Which meant that the film didn’t even hit physical DVD, digital or streaming until an entire year after its original debut. Originally only streaming with Crunchyroll following a launch earlier this Summer, a new streaming update has now brought the film to Netflix and Hulu to make it easier to watch than ever before.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Now Streaming on Netflix and Hulu

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is now streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ as of today, and it’s still available to stream with Crunchyroll at this time as well. The film is also available to own on digital storefronts, but physical home media release has yet to be announced as of this time. Either way, this is now the most available the film has been to watch since it was released in theaters last year. And it’s the perfect time to catch up with it all before the trilogy continues with its next big entry.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I kicks off the final wave of battles in the series as following the end of the Hashira Training arc, Tanjiro Kamado and the others find themselves facing off against the final demonic threats from Muzan Kibutsuji in the titular Infinity Castle. There are some huge losses on both sides of the fight as of the end of the first film, and that’s only going to continue as we reach the more intense phases of the fights to come.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this writing. All that’s been revealed about the new film as of now has been the fact that studio Ufotable is once again behind it all much like everything else for the franchise thus far. No production staff or returning voice cast have yet to be revealed, but there will likely be new information revealed soon enough as Ufotable’s production slate starts to open up more.

Ufotable has plans to release their next major feature film, Witch on the Holy Night, later this year (and early 2027 in Japan), and it’s likely we’ll start to get more updates about Demon Slayer‘s future once the promotional train wraps up there. But are you going to take this new opportunity to check out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle on streaming? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!