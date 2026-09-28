Major Crunchyroll Isekai Creator Breaks Silence on Finale & Teases “Amazing” Season 3 Return

A major Crunchyroll Isekai has come to an end with its final episode of the year, and the creator behind it all is teasing a big comeback for the anime with the rest of its third season next year. Now that the new wave of anime for the Fall 2026 anime schedule are kicking off their earliest runs this week, it’s also time to say goodbye to all of the shows you might have been enjoying over the Summer. That includes some big franchises that had a highly anticipated return for the Summer too.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation wrapped up the first half of its third season with the end of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and has confirmed that it’s returning for its second cour of episodes next year. With a big finale teases what’s next for Rudeus, the creator behind it all took to social media to (jokingly) set up some big expectations for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Part 2, “…the second cour is sure to deliver a TOTALLY AMAZING anime packed with even more passion!”

Mushoku Tensei Creator Teases Season 3 Return in 2027

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Part 2 has been confirmed to release in Japan sometime next year, but a concrete release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. But there are some rather huge stakes, and series creator Rifujin na Magonote is teasing what those stakes are, “It’s such a shame to cut the story off here when it’s gotten so exciting! That opinion is totally valid, but the production team does have its capacity limits…” Though even he understands the need to take more time.

But while the production team is taking longer for the next episodes, the creator teases that there’s going to be a much more notable end project, “In exchange, the second cour is sure to deliver a TOTALLY AMAZING anime packed with even more passion! So please look forward to it!” As the creator has been watching along the anime’s newest season, fans have gotten to get their opinion fresh off the press. And like the fans, the creator has been really enjoying the anime so far.

What’s Next for Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 wrapped up its first cour this year by giving Rudeus his most daunting task yet. Now that he knows that the Man-God has it out for him, and the deity realizes that Rudeus’ older self has thwarted his plans, the two of them have entered an uneasy phase of their relationship. Rudeus can’t outwardly antagonize Man-God, but the deity has made it known that he’s going to come for Rudeus’ family once more. And that begins with Rudeus’ next major task, killing the Dragon God Orsted.

After seeing the terrible potential future that can come to pass with Old Rudeus’ diary, Rudeus is going to try everything he can to keep his family safe. If it means that he needs to kill Orsted in order to do so (and risk his own death in the process), then he’s willing to take any chance he can to keep the Man-God at bay. For now, catch up with it all streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.