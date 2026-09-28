Studio Ghibli’s Greatest Classics Return With New Look Ahead of a Major Project

Studio Ghibli is the most iconic animation studio known for its classic films that are appreciated to this day. The studio was established in 1985, and since then, every film it has released is praised for its striking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The majority of the films produced under the studio’s banner are considered timeless classics thanks to the studio’s trademark of hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery, fluid movement, and expressive characters. Although Ghibli doesn’t release new movies every year, it often returns with new merchandise, exhibitions, and several other projects for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year is no different, as one of the latest projects by the studio is a Zen and Ghibli Exhibition, which will be held in October this year. The exhibition is based on a book of the same name, which compiles conversations between Toshio Suzuki and a Zen monk. It will allow visitors to experience the Ghibli works in a Zen-like atmosphere. While the exhibition is limited to fans in Japan, PR Times dropped the first look at the new visuals for everyone. These new illustrations are based on some of the biggest movies from the studio, including Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, and more.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 Is Ongoing in North America

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment organize an annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America to celebrate the studio’s historic success. Several beloved classics return to the theatres for limited screenings, and this year’s fest still has about a month left. This event offers fans a chance to experience the animated classics on the big screen, accompanied by special content and in both original Japanese and English-dubbed versions.​ Tickets and the entire schedule of this year’s fest are available on the official website of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment. The fest kicked off in June with Ponyo, and each month since then has brought a new film for fans. September was for Princess Mononoke, another classic that basically saved the studio from bankruptcy when it was released in 1997. The fest will wrap up next month with the return of Spirited Away. This Academy Award winner is commemorating its 25th anniversary this year, which is all the more reason for fans to witness this masterpiece on the big screen again.

Studio Ghibli Returned With a Short Film This Year

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Although fans are still awaiting updates on Hayao Miyazaki’s upcoming movie for three years, the studio returned with a promotional short movie. Directors Goro Miyazaki and Akihiko Yamashita released a 14-minute-long film titled Night in the Valley of Witches to promote the Ghibli Park, which was released as a new collaborative campaign with TOHO Cinemas in July. The story is set in the Ghibli Park’s Valley of Witches, following a new employee at the park who gets entangled in mysterious events. While working on ordinary requests such as repairing buildings and fireplaces, he stumbles upon a major disaster caused by some unseen force. The film aimed to highlight the real buildings from the park, including the Guchoki Bakery, Howl’s Castle, Hatter’s Hat Shop, The Witch’s House, and more.