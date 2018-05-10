‘Naruto’ Just Got The Ultimate ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Mash-Up

Naruto but with Avengers sounds 🔊😂 pic.twitter.com/pMkR73ofhE — GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) May 8, 2018

You don’t have to have seen Avengers: Infinity War to be familiar with it. The film made its debut in March, giving the month a major boost in its final weekend. Since the film went live, the third Avengers flick as barreled through box-office records, and it seems to be all the Internet can talk about. So, it isn’t surprising to learn how much the movie is being mashed up with other series.

Really, it’s a trend now, but all those previous crossovers need to get out of the way. Naruto just blew them all out of the water with one well-timed trailer.

Thanks to GameSpot, fans can see what it would be like it Naruto: Shippuden were given an Avengers-style trailer. The site created the mash-up trailer for fans and put it on Twitter. And, as you can see above, the clip is the definition of sick.

The mash-up works as it overlays the audio of an Avengers: Infinity War trailer over footage from Naruto: Shippuden. The clips were all taken from the anime’s final arc, a saga that bares a striking resemblance to the latest Marvel Studios venture. With the entire world at stake, Naruto and all of the ninja villages come together to take down a threat with unlimited power, and the ensuing battle is intense enough to quite literally shake the world.

If you are familiar with Naruto, then you know its final arc has more in common with Avengers: Infinity War than others may guess. Sure, Doctor Strange does pull a blatant Kage Bunshin move at one point, but the stories even share some structural similarities. There are even aliens involved, and Madara throws a meteor around like it were a sun on Titan. More than half of the population gets temporarily wiped in Naruto, and its heroes must band together after the fallout to stop Madara, the Mad Uchiha once and more all. So, if you want to know what will go down in Avengers 4, you may want to give Naruto another glance.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

