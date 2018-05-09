One Punch Man Challenges Thanos in New Mash-Up

These days, there are few people who could take on Thanos in a fight and come out alive. Thanks to the latest Avengers venture, fans learned the Mad Titan has a completed Infinity Gauntlet, and he’s willing to use it. Still, there is one hero out there who has a shot against the baddie, and one artist has imagined how that feud would go.

Over on Reddit, a piece of fan art featuring Thanos and One Punch Man started circling, and it has since spread over to the anime fandom at large. The image, which can be found below, shows the armed Titan facing off with One Punch Man — and it has stirred up some serious controversy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the Thanos seen in this art is just like the one shown in the third Avengers flick. With his armor off, the Mid Titan looks properly scary as he towers over Saitama, and the ruins around him show a good bit of property damage. Thanos also has his feared Gauntlet on, and he is poised to snap it at any moment.

However, Saitama doesn’t look the least bit scared in the face of Thanos. The hero looks chill enough as he marches forward with his weekly groceries in hand, and his rippling muscles look like they are itching for a fight. Still, fans are not sure that will be enough to defeat the Mad Titan, but others disagree with good reason.

The big debate on whether Thanos or One Punch Man win in a fight really comes down to the universe they meet in. For the most part, fans agree the heroes would win in their respective worlds, but things would be a bit tricky if their fated showdown took place in a shared universe. Should the rules of both universes collide on the battlefield, Thanos would have the full might of his Infinity Stones at hand, but One Punch Man is no pushover. Yes, he is strong, but the series has hinted that Saitama’s real power is having no limiter of any sort. If the Infinity Stones cannot break through that kind of god-tier invincibility, then One Punch Man may only need to land a solid hit on Thanos to take the baddie down.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

So, who do you think wins in this match up? Saitama or the Mad Titan? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!