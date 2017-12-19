‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan-Trailer Brings Together Anime’s Biggest Heroes

It isn't a stretch to say Avengers: Infinity War is the most-anticipated film of 2018. The blockbuster will bring together all of Marvel's heroes as they fight against the Mad Titan Thanos. Now, it looks like the film's trailer just got an anime crossover, and it is kind of perfect.

Over on Youtube, Anime Mirchi shared a trailer edit inspired by Avengers: Infinity War. The 2.5 minute video inserts some of anime's biggest heroes into the Marvel reel, and the animated characters even have their lip flaps matched with Marvel's English dialogue.

The clip starts off with Nick Fury's voice over as he explains the Avengers Initiative. Fans watch as icons like Naruto, Luffy, Ichigo, and Edward Elric appear in sequence as part of the so-called Anime Avengers.

And, if we're being honest, what a team that would be. When you add Son Goku and Ryuko Matoi, you just cannot lose. Oh, and Gintoki. You cannot overlook the goofy, white-haired samurai.

The trailer continues as it starts mashing up action sequences from the anime series. None of the characters get to jump into other battles outside their franchise, but some clever editing could trick you into thinking the transitions are that seamless.

If the clip fails at anything, it is to designate a villain who is as terrifying as Thanos. The comic book baddie is a truly massive threat in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, but the anime mash-up bounces around with its villains. Madara from Naruto makes an appearance, but it appears Bleach's Aizen is the true mastermind. After all, the guy is a prodigal planner.

Would you want to see anime's biggest heroes come together for real in an Avengers-style crossover? Who would you want to join the team? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!