To Love Ru Announces English Dub Cast

If you were a burgeoning anime and manga fan who stumbled on the mediums in the last decade or so, chances are that you have heard of To Love Ru. Although the series is far from the first romantic comedy featuring a plethora of fan favorite girls for the main character to frustratingly remain indecisive over, it certainly made a huge impact on many fans for its twists on the genre and full thrust into the inherent wackiness of it. But it’s been a long time since the anime has released, and now it’s going to experience a revival by finally getting a full English dub.

Sentai Filmworks announced that an English dub of the series’ 26 episode first season was in the works some time ago, but they have finally revealed the full cast list for the dub during their panel at Anime NYC. They also shared a brief preview of what to expect when the dub is released on home video March 31st next year.

Primary Director: David Wald

Directed by David Wald, the full English dub cast breaks down as such:

Ry McKeand as Rito

Alexis Tipton as Lala

Bryn Apprill as Haruna

Scott Gibbs as Zastin

Brittney Karbowski as Mikan

Holly Segarra as Peke

Greg Cote as Saruyama

Marissa Lenti as Mikado / Marron

Katelyn Barr as Yami

Amber Lee Connors as Yui

Maggie Flecknoe as Saki

Greg Ayres as Ren

Christina Kelly as Run

Chris Hutchison as Buwartz

Andrew Love as Maur

Jay Hickman as Honekawa

Olivia Swasey as Aya

Chaney Moore as Rin

Juliet Simmons as Mio

Margaret McDonald as Risa

John Swasey as Principal / GhiBlee

David Wald as King Deviluke

Adam Gibbs as Pikari

Marcy Bannor as Stella

Mark X Laskowski as Lacospo / Galaxy King

Christine Auten as Magical Kyouko

Gabriel Rojos as Gwingurd

Gareth West as Motemitsu

Heath Morrow as Rootman

Joe Daniel as Ogerman

Kira Vincent-Davis as Ohara

Melissa Molano as Oshizu / Mian

Philip Hays as Carter

Other non-credited members of the cast include Aaron Emerson, Allison Sumrall, Antonio Lasanta, Avery Smithhart, Brooklyn Metzier, Courtland Johnson, Hilary Haag, Joanne Bonasso, Julia Traber, Keri Szeklinski, Kiba Walker, Lindsey Sweeney, Matthew Kuna, Mei Le, Michael Duran, Mike Haimoto, Mike Vance, Patricia Duran, Shelley Calene-Black, Taylor Fono, and Zoe Picciandra.

Originally created by Saki Hasemi and illustrated by Black Cat creator Kentaro Yabuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2006, To Love Ru was first adapted into an anime by Xebec in 2008. Sentai Filmworks initially released the series on home video in 2009, but this will be the very first English dub release for the series.

Sentai Filmworks describes the series as such, “Rito Yuki is unlucky when it comes to love- no matter how hard he tries to confess to his crush, his efforts end in failure. After another day’s confession goes down the drain, Rito spends his night sulking in his bathtub. But when a naked girl with a pointed tail teleports into the tub with him, it seems like Rito’s luck is finally looking up! His fortune doesn’t last long when he finds himself accidentally engaged to the buxom beauty who is none other than the princess of the planet Deviluke!