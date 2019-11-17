To Love Ru Announces English Dub Cast

If you were a burgeoning anime and manga fan who stumbled on the mediums in the last decade or so, chances are that you have heard of To Love Ru. Although the series is far from the first romantic comedy featuring a plethora of fan favorite girls for the main character to frustratingly remain indecisive over, it certainly made a huge impact on many fans for its twists on the genre and full thrust into the inherent wackiness of it. But it’s been a long time since the anime has released, and now it’s going to experience a revival by finally getting a full English dub.
Sentai Filmworks announced that an English dub of the series’ 26 episode first season was in the works some time ago, but they have finally revealed the full cast list for the dub during their panel at Anime NYC. They also shared a brief preview of what to expect when the dub is released on home video March 31st next year.
Primary Director: David Wald
Directed by David Wald, the full English dub cast breaks down as such:
- Ry McKeand as Rito
- Alexis Tipton as Lala
- Bryn Apprill as Haruna
- Scott Gibbs as Zastin
- Brittney Karbowski as Mikan
- Holly Segarra as Peke
- Greg Cote as Saruyama
- Marissa Lenti as Mikado / Marron
- Katelyn Barr as Yami
- Amber Lee Connors as Yui
- Maggie Flecknoe as Saki
- Greg Ayres as Ren
- Christina Kelly as Run
- Chris Hutchison as Buwartz
- Andrew Love as Maur
- Jay Hickman as Honekawa
- Olivia Swasey as Aya
- Chaney Moore as Rin
- Juliet Simmons as Mio
- Margaret McDonald as Risa
- John Swasey as Principal / GhiBlee
- David Wald as King Deviluke
- Adam Gibbs as Pikari
- Marcy Bannor as Stella
- Mark X Laskowski as Lacospo / Galaxy King
- Christine Auten as Magical Kyouko
- Gabriel Rojos as Gwingurd
- Gareth West as Motemitsu
- Heath Morrow as Rootman
- Joe Daniel as Ogerman
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Ohara
- Melissa Molano as Oshizu / Mian
- Philip Hays as Carter
Other non-credited members of the cast include Aaron Emerson, Allison Sumrall, Antonio Lasanta, Avery Smithhart, Brooklyn Metzier, Courtland Johnson, Hilary Haag, Joanne Bonasso, Julia Traber, Keri Szeklinski, Kiba Walker, Lindsey Sweeney, Matthew Kuna, Mei Le, Michael Duran, Mike Haimoto, Mike Vance, Patricia Duran, Shelley Calene-Black, Taylor Fono, and Zoe Picciandra.
Originally created by Saki Hasemi and illustrated by Black Cat creator Kentaro Yabuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2006, To Love Ru was first adapted into an anime by Xebec in 2008. Sentai Filmworks initially released the series on home video in 2009, but this will be the very first English dub release for the series.
Sentai Filmworks describes the series as such, “Rito Yuki is unlucky when it comes to love- no matter how hard he tries to confess to his crush, his efforts end in failure. After another day’s confession goes down the drain, Rito spends his night sulking in his bathtub. But when a naked girl with a pointed tail teleports into the tub with him, it seems like Rito’s luck is finally looking up! His fortune doesn’t last long when he finds himself accidentally engaged to the buxom beauty who is none other than the princess of the planet Deviluke!