Ayakashi Triangle Anime Announced With Official Poster

Ayakashi Triangle is about to bring its perfect blend of ninja battles and exorcist plots to life in a brand new way. After plenty of rumors, the official word was given not too long ago that Ayakashi Triangle is getting its very own anime. And if all goes well, the show will make its premiere early next year.

An official page for Ayakashi Triangle confirmed the news on Twitter by sharing the anime's first poster. It turns out the adaptation is expected to go live in January 2023. Studio Connect will oversee the project, and at this time, no cast or crew has been announced for the project.

If you aren't familiar with Akakashi Triangle, then you should know Kentaro Yabuki created the story. They are perhaps known best for their work on To Love Ru and Darling in the Franxx. As for Studio Connect, the company has overseen a slew of shows under its parent company Silver Link including Strike the Blood, Oresuki, Slow Loop, and more.

Want to know more about Ayakashi Triangle? You can check out the manga's official synopsis here for all the details: "Matsuri Kazamaki's job as an exorcist ninja means that his livelihood depends on driving away the ayakashi spirits who endanger humans. He's been protecting his childhood friend, Suzu Kanade, from the shadows for years, as she effortlessly attracts ayakashi. What will happen when Suzu encounters a creature who looks like a simple cat, but who is really Shirogane, the king of ayakashi??

What do you think of this latest anime order? Are you excited to see how Ayakashi Triangle turns out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.