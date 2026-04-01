Canceled Shonen Jump Series Returns With Live-Action Adaptation

Shonen franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia have run for years at this point, with some still releasing new episodes to this day. Unfortunately, while the stories of Weekly Shonen Jump might see runaway success, not every manga will become a fan-favorite. In a surprising series of events, a canceled Shonen Jump series is being given new life later this year, as said story will receive an anime adaptation following the release of its final chapter. To help ring in April Fool’s Day, the series has received a live-action anime adaptation like none other.

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To celebrate April 1st, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, the now-canceled Shonen manga series, has released a poster for a fake live-action adaptation. Hilariously slapping a Chojo mask on its actor, the official social media account of the series released the posters, along with a description for the false confirmation. Specifically, the post reads, “Unbelievable live-action adaptation announced!? Theatrical Edition “Super Speed! Super Joe Senpai: Super Joe Speed Vs Super Joe Speed.” The live-action Super Psychic Policeman Chojo storms into the anime world? All-Universe Roadshow, 2.13.20026. Now showing simultaneously. Look forward to it!” You can check out the hilarious live-action poster below.

The Psychic Policeman Will Return

arvo animation

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo ended last year in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, running for around one year before coming to a close. If you never had the chance to check out this series, here’s how Shueisha describes the manga: “On her first day at the West Chinjuku Police Station, Ippongi realizes she got the short end of the stick: Her new partner, Chojo, uses his psychic powers to do everything except work. But after some yakuza threaten to take over Ippongi’s family’s dojo, Chojo begins to take his job more seriously, and the pair embark on a comedic whirlwind solving crimes, catching bad guys, and blundering their way through life as police officers.”

For those who might want some background on the upcoming anime adaptation, it is set to arrive this October from Studio Arvo Animation. To date, the production house has created anime adaptations such as Monster Girl Doctor, We Never Learn: Bokuben, and A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special. Bringing a canceled manga back from the dead via an anime doesn’t happen that often, so fingers crossed that Chojo might start a new trend.

As for live-action anime adaptations, these projects are becoming more frequent in recent days. While Chojo’s hilarious mock-up might not be attached to a real project, anime isn’t slowing down in this space anytime soon. Netflix’s One Piece is working to release its third season in the future, while franchises such as Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Mobile Suit Gundam are looking to hit this landscape down the line as well. The psychic policeman might eventually receive a real live-action adaptation, but nothing has been confirmed as of the writing of this article.

What do you think of this hilarious new live-action mock-up? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!