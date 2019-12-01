Baby Yoda Meets Jiren in Spot-On Dragon Ball Super Meme

When it comes to Baby Yoda, no one is safe from its powers. The creature became a viral star after Disney+ put out Star Wars: The Mandalorian upon its launch. As the show carries on, Baby Yoda has only grown in power, but one artist has asked the ultimate question about its strength.

Sure, Baby Yoda is strong with cuteness, but has it become powerful enough to take down Baby Jiren?

Over on Twitter, a well-known digital artist called BossLogic gave their take on the conundrum. They posted a mash-up photo after rewatching Dragon Ball Super, and it prompted a big debate about Jiren and Baby Yoda.

I re watched Dragonball Super last night, Baby Jiren be like…… pic.twitter.com/cWslTDBGqZ — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 29, 2019

As you can see above, the crossover borrows from one of Dragon Ball Super‘s later episodes. Fans are educated about Jiren’s past, and they meet the Universe 11 fighter as a small child. The adorable version of Jiren was very different from the buff fighter fans all knew, and BossLogic couldn’t help but tie Baby Yoda to the kid.

This artwork definitely blends Baby Yoda into the world of Dragon Ball Super. From its colors to its style, this screen cap looks like it could be real. Now, fans just need to see how Baby Yoda would look if he became as built as Jiren… but maybe some things are better left unseen.

What do you make of this Dragon Ball Super comparison…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

