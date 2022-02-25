Baki’s Creator to Honor 30th Anniversary With Special Event

Baki The Grappler might have recently been given new life in the world of anime thanks to Netflix producing new episodes of the Son of the Ogre, but the manga series has continued telling the hard-hitting stories for decades. With this year marking the thirtieth anniversary of the series, creator Keisuke Itagaki is taking the opportunity to hold a very special event for fans of the manga that has seen Baki grow over the years in a bid to defeat his father, Yujiro Hanma.

On top of this upcoming discussion which is set to take place on March 19th, the franchise is looking to recreate one of the most notable areas of Baki The Grappler in the “Tokyo Dome” which routinely saw some of the biggest brawls of the anime franchise take place. Being created as a result of a successful crowdfunding operation, there has yet to be word on whether patrons will actually see any fistfights break out within the Dome, though we would imagine that wouldn’t be the case. The Baki Exhibition that will consist of the Tokyo Dome recreation and the Keisuke Itagaki event takes place from March 5th to April 17th, giving fans of the series the opportunity to celebrate the series’ main anniversary in style.

The last time we saw Baki in the world of anime was with the arrival of Baki’s previous season which arrived on Netflix last fall, with twelve episodes landing on the streaming service which saw some wild events take place such as the Son of the Ogre fighting Mike Tyson and attempting to fight his way through a prison of combatants. Currently, Netflix has been tight-lipped as to whether we’ll be seeing new episodes arrive in the near future, though there are years if not decades worth of stories to adapt should the anime return.

Keisuke Itagaki proves that sometimes talent runs in the family as the mangaka’s daughter, Peru, was responsible for another major anime hit for Netflix, Beastars, though that series already came to a close.

