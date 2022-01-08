Baki Announces New Video Game To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Baki The Grappler has been telling the story of the Son of the Ogre for decades, with the manga following the young brawler continuing to this day under the pen of Keisuke Itagaki. Though Baki has found his way into the world of video games before, a new entry is set to arrive in celebration of thirty years of the Hanma family that will let players access the brutal world on their mobile devices.

While the details regarding the upcoming game, Baki: King of Souls, are few and far between, a new Twitter Account has been created to help hype the mobile game that will most likely fall into the category of “gatcha games”. For those who might be unfamiliar, the world of anime has seen plenty of such mobile games arrive in the past, with the likes of Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more taking the opportunity to create a game that allows players to capture countless characters. Baki The Grappler, over the course of its decades-long history, certainly has plenty of colorful characters to throw into a game and we would expect “King of Souls” to run the gamut of the series.

The Official Baki: King of Souls Twitter Account shared the announcement that a new game was set to arrive this year for Keisuke Itagaki’s anime franchise, also taking the opportunity to share a new trailer that uses footage from the anime series that has made quite an impression on Netflix:

https://twitter.com/BAKI_KOS/status/1479768180843511810?s=20

While Netflix’s Baki has yet to reveal when the anime might return, the series left the recent season off with a big cliffhanger, hinting that a prehistoric threat is set to arrive and present a major challenge to the Son of the Ogre and a number of his friends. Hilariously named Pickle, the ancient brawler is currently trapped within a block of ice, but should the anime series return, expect that to change as a new deadly combatant enters the ring.

