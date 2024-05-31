Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura Shares Its Anime Fighter Card

The matches that will make up Kengan and Baki's crossover have been revealed.

The anime crossover of the century is preparing to land this summer as Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura will arrive on Netflix next month. Since this upcoming anime series isn't based on a manga and/or light novel, the winners of the battles are anyone's guess at this point. Luckily, anime fans can start debating the victors as Netflix has revealed who will be fighting on the side of the son of the Ogre and who will fight on the side of Ohma Tokita.

Here is a breakdown of the upcoming fights that will populate the hard-hitting crossover according to Netflix:

Match #1 : Saw Paing Yoroizuka vs. Kaoru Hanayama Saw Paing, a master of the traditional Burmese martial art Lethwei, represents the Village of Dawn from "KENGAN ASHURA." Facing him is Kaoru Hanayama from "BAKI," Japan's premier brawler and the formidable leader of the Hanayamagumi yakuza family, whom he took over as the second boss at just 15 years old.

Match #2 : Raian Kure vs. Jack Hammer Raian Kure, representing Under Mount, Inc. and known as the most brutal member of the Kure clan of assassins from "KENGAN ASHURA," goes head-to-head with Jack Hammer, a Canadian pit fighter from "BAKI." Hammer achieved the ultimate physique through extreme doping and unconventional training methods.

Match #3: Ohma Tokita vs. Baki Hanma The main event pits these two protagonists against each other in a fight that fans will be talking about for years to come. Ohma Tokita, with his sharp vision and Nikostyle fighting, faces off with Baki Hanma, the young champion determined to surpass his father, the strongest creature in the world.

Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura: Let's Get It On

For the upcoming crossover landing on Netflix on June 6th, the series decided to lean into Baki's animation style rather than Kengan's. The latter uses a more CG-animation style in presenting its fights, whereas the son of the Ogre's story is told via a more traditional 2-D style. Led by anime studio TMS Entertainment, the three fights being touted by Netflix are sure to be some of the biggest anime brawls of the year.

