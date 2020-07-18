Tamashii Nation Unveils San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Dragon Ball Figures

(Presented by Premium Bandai) San Diego Comic-Con has been shut down this year, but that does not mean Tamashii Nations is leaving fans empty-handed this summer! The brand has been hard at work on a series of 2020 event-exclusive figures for the convention sourced straight from the anime, and Tamashii Nations will begin selling the limited-edition figures starting on July 17. So if you are in need of more Dragon Ball merchandise, you better check out the Comic-Con figures coming this summer!

A total of six Dragon Ball figures will be sold in the U.S. under Premium Bandai. Each collectible is sourced from the Dragon Ball anime, and the majority of them will be familiar to fans of Dragon Ball Super.

The first figure you have to check out is S.H.Figuarts SON GOKU Ultra Instinct "Sign" -Event Exclusive Color Edition, and it should be easy to see why once you get a peek at it. Goku looks jacked in this top-shelf figure as his ripped outfit shows off his detailed physique. The Saiyan is in his Ultra Instinct Sign form which many fans consider to be one of his coolest to date. The sleek figure also perfectly recreates Goku's look from the Tournament of Power, so this will be a must-have item for collectors!

(Photo: Premium Bandai / Tamashii Nation)

(Photo: Premium Bandai / Tamashii Nations)

Fans also need to know about the Figuarts ZERO SUPER SAIYAN BROLY-Event Exclusive Color Edition- figure as it brings the legendary fighter to life. The stunning figure shows Broly in his fully powered state as he readies a massive energy blast in his hand. One look at his bulging muscles shows you how strong the fighter is, and this figure’s dynamic pose demonstrates Broly’s raw power.

Bandai will also release the Figuarts ZERO SUPER SAIYAN GOD SUPER SAIYAN VEGITO-Event Exclusive Color Edition- figure which brings the fusion to life. The intricate figure shows Vegito in mid-flight as blue energy crackles around them. A blast of energy is shown bursting from the hero's left fist, so this Premium Bandai figure would pair well with the Broly exclusive going on sale!

The final two figures belong to Android 17 and Android 18 as the fighters are inseparable. These figures feature event-exclusive colors, and their palates are pretty perfect. These characters don’t get exclusive figures often, so you will not want to miss out on this chance to add the fighters to your collection! You can stand these figures on the limited Tamashii Stage Act. Dragon Ball which will hold your favorite fighter over the One-Star Dragon Ball.

Currently, Premium Bandai will begin accepting orders on July 17 at 9:00 pm ET. You can check out the Premium Bandai figures here. The Dragon Ball figures will also be shown during COMIC CON@HOME, a virtual event bringing the annual convention to fans virtually. The event will take place on July 17 at 6:00 pm PST. All products are limited in stock and are subject to a first-come-first-served basis while the stock lasts.

Copyright for figures belongs to ©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.