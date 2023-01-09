Bastard Anime Drops Season 2 Poster, Trailer

It's happening! This year, Netflix will bring season two of Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy to life. After a solid season one, all eyes are on the original to see how its Kall-Su arc is handled, and it looks like things are going well. After all, season two just shared its first trailer-poster combo, so you can check them out ASAP.

As you can see above, the trailer for Bastard season two is bleak to start. A city on fire is shown while an army makes its way through the streets. All sorts of heroes are then shown fighting back to the tune of a metal guitar solo. So if you have missed how wild Bastard can be, it seems season two will be just as crazy.

here's the first piece of key art for season 2 of BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-! pic.twitter.com/LT0pdCRMRd — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 9, 2023

Of course, fans who are new to Bastard will want to check out season one. The anime is currently streaming on Netflix, so you can binge it over a weekend. As for season two, we know the anime will drop those episodes in 2023, but no official release window has been outed as of yet.

Want to know more about Bastard? You can check out the series' official synopsis here: "Bastard is acclaimed for its mix of striking artwork, sexy characters, and graphic storytelling. The kingdom of Metallicana is under siege by evil armies of monsters. The desperate defenders turn to a legend that a virgin's kiss may awaken the wizard "Dark Schneider" from his slumber inside the innocent boy Lucien. Thanks to his sister Yoko, Lucien metamorphoses into the powerful, lecherous wizard. With demons, dragons, and other dark forces roaming the land, and Dark Schneider barely under control, the question remains: will Metallicana ever know a lasting peace?"

