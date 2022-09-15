Netflix's Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy Releases New Episodes

Netflix is continuing to hit the anime streaming wars hard with exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Yasuke, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and too many others to count. The streaming service, earlier this year, released a remake of an ultra-violent, heavy metal series known as Bastard – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy, which certainly lives up to the latter two subtitles. Starring the hilariously named Dark Schneider, Bastard has released new episodes on Netflix that further explore the supernatural landscape known as Metallicana.

Bastard first arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988, becoming a major player in the manga scene by selling over thirty million copies following its debut. The current series is the second time that an anime adaptation was produced, with the original series telling the story of Dark Schneider and his dark world of sorcery over only six episodes in total. Netflix has just released episodes fourteen through twenty-four of the latest series, looking to dive further into the heavy metal story, though it seems as though this will be the conclusion of Schneider's arc, especially considering that the title of the last episode is "End". While the manga hasn't officially come to an end, the last new chapter arrived in 2012, marking over a decade since last we saw this violent universe.

The Official Twitter Account for Bastard celebrated the arrival of the second half of the latest anime adaptation, spreading the news that new installments were now available to watch on Netflix as the story of Dark Schneider draws to a close:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Dark Schneider and want to know more about Bastard, Netflix offered an official description for the Heavy Metal fantasy:

"The kingdom of Metallicana is under siege by evil armies of monsters. The desperate defenders turn to a legend that a virgin's kiss may awaken the wizard "Dark Schneider" from his slumber inside the innocent boy Lucien. Thanks to his sister Yoko, Lucien metamorphoses into the powerful, lecherous wizard. With demons, dragons, and other dark forces roaming the land, and Dark Schneider barely under control, the question remains: will Metallicana ever know a lasting peace?"

