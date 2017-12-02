Who Will Voice The Joker in ‘Batman Ninja’s English Dub?

Batman Ninja is one of the starkest departures for the famous DC Comics character, and one of the major questions on fans’ minds is who exactly will be voicing the characters in the film.

While the plot is largely a mystery at this point, the Japanese voice cast for the new film was revealed. But while an English dub was confirmed, the English voice cast for its home video release dub is still shrouded in just as much secrecy. Collider reports however, that the English voice cast for the film features “familiar voices from previous Batman animated efforts will be involved and the initials of the actor voicing the Joker will be … T.H.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the English dub features a voice actor from a previous animated Batman production, the initials “T.H.” don’t line up with anyone who’s voiced the character in the past.

It eliminates the following actors: Frank Welker (The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series and many reprisals in the extended DC animated universe) Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman), Jeff Bennett (Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Brent Spiner (Young Justice), John Kassir (Imaginext’s DC Super Friends), John DiMaggio (Batman: Under the Red Hood), James Patrick Stuart (Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths), Michael Emerson (The Dark Knight Returns), Christopher Corey Smith (Lego Batman: The Movie – DC Superheroes Unite), Dee Bradley Baker (Son of Batman), Troy Baker (Batman: Assault on Arkham), Jeff Bergman (Batman: Return of the Cape Crusaders) and Zach Galifinakis from The Lego Batman Movie.

It’s going to most likely someone brand new providing a Joker performance in Batman Ninja and it’s certainly going to be something to watch out for. The Japanese production will also be incredible as well as it’s headed by Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, who have comprised a crew that’s worked on the likes of Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill.

The Japanese voice cast for Batman Ninja includes Koichi Yamadera as Batman, Wataru Takagi as The Joker, Ai Kakuma as Catwoman, and Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn.

Joker’s japanese VA should be recognizable to anime fans already for his turn as Bellamy in One Piece, Ganju Shiba in Bleach, Alaindelon in Beezlebub, and Obito Uchiha and Naruto Shippuden.

Any guesses as to the initials “T.H” could apply to? Talk to me @Valdezology.