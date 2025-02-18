Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League Shares New Details, Including Sequel’s Release Date

Batman Ninja first arrived as an animated film that gave DC fans a very different take on the Dark Knight. Transported back to feudal Japan, both Bruce Wayne, his allies, and his enemies received wild makeovers to fit into the time period. It has been over five years since this iteration of Gotham’s protector arrived and he’s planning to make his big comeback sooner than you might expect. Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League will see the Batman taking on a twisted version of the Justice League and Warner Bros. Japan has dropped wild new details regarding the surprising sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League will arrive on digital home video on March 18th next month, with 4K UHD and Blu-Ray copies arriving at retailers on April 15th. Much like the original movie, this upcoming sequel is one that will have both a Japanese and English Dub, allowing anime and DC fans to choose what kind of experience they are looking for with the Dark Knight’s comeback. At present, there are still many questions surrounding how this new evil iteration of the Justice League comes to be, but a major Batman villain might be the cause. Ra’s Al Ghul, aka the Demon’s Head, is set to play a prominent role and the immortal antagonist is a villain that might just have the power to create a “Yakuza League.”

Warner Bros

What is The Yakuza League?

Warner Bros Japan also released a new description for the sequel along with the release dates for both the digital and physical releases, “The Batman Family has returned to present-day Gotham City after traveling back to the warring states period and saving history from being altered in the previous film, Batman Ninja. The next day, they witness a startling event – the Japanese island has disappeared, and a giant island called “Hinomoto” appears in the sky over Gotham City.”

The description continues, “Soon, countless Yakuza descend from the sky and attack the people of Gotham City. And, the Justice League has disappeared. Detecting a strange energy reaction in the sky, Batman heads for Hinomoto to find its underlying cause.

There, the Dark Knight finds a world where the Yakuza war with each other, and brutality reigns without honor or humanity. At the top of the world is the Yakuza League, a group of

superpowered individuals, who look suspiciously like the Justice League. The Yakuza League is invading Gotham and, to save the city, Batman and his allies are in for the fight of their lives!”

Batman’s Manga Adventures

The Dark Knight doesn’t find himself diving headfirst into the anime world that often, though there have been some wild Gotham manga series released in recent years. One Operation Joker, for example, is a recent series that sees Bruce Wayne accidentally transformed into a baby while the Clown Prince of Crime finds himself having to take care of his greatest foe. Manga like Batman And The Justice League, Batman: Death Mask, and Batman: Justice Breaker are just a few examples for those looking to see DC’s top superhero forge stories in this medium.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to this wild new take on the Dark Knight? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Batman Ninja and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments!

Via Warner Bros. Japan Press Release