Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League Blu-ray Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Earlier this week it was revealed that the highly anticipated anime film Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League will arrive on digital March 18th and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD April 15th. If this is a Day 1 purchase for you, you’ll be happy to know that pre-orders have begun to go live here on Amazon and here at GRUV. At the time of writing, listings for the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital versions were available, though a 4K edition is expected and could arrive at any moment. Everything you need to know about the release, including special features, can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is a sequel to the 2018 animated film Batman Ninja, and this time the story takes place in present day Gotham. However, traveling back to feudal Japan in the previous film seems downright boring when compared to Yakuza raining down on the city from an island called “Hinomoto” that has mysteriously appeared in the sky. What’s more, the Justice League has disappeared. You’ll find out how Batman and his friends handle the situation soon enough. In the meantime, read on for official details.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Bringing Justice to Japan

Anime Action: Choreographing the Fights

4K Blu-ray Languages: English, Japanese

Blu-ray Languages: English, Japanese, Spanish-Castilian

4K Blu-ray Subtitles: English

Blu-ray Subtitles: English, Japanese, Latin Spanish, French, Chinese – Complex, Spanish Castilian

Official Synopsis: “The Batman Family has returned to present-day Gotham City after traveling back to the warring states period and saving history from being altered in the previous film, Batman Ninja. The next day, they witness a startling event – the Japanese island has disappeared, and a giant island called “Hinomoto” appears in the sky over Gotham City. Soon, countless Yakuza descend from the sky and attack the people of Gotham City. And, the Justice League has disappeared. Detecting a strange energy reaction in the sky, Batman heads for Hinomoto to find its underlying cause. There, the Dark Knight finds a world where the Yakuza war with each other, and brutality reigns without honor or humanity. At the top of the world is the Yakuza League, a group of superpowered individuals, who look suspiciously like the Justice League. The Yakuza League is invading Gotham and, to save the city, Batman and his allies are in for the fight of their lives!”

The sequel is directed by Jumpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi from a screenplay by Kazuki Nakashima, with character design by Takashi Okazaki and music by Yugo Kanno. Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, the film’s animation is provided by Kamikaze Douga.