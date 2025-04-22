Fan-Favorite Manga Series Will End Soon (But There’s Good News)

When it comes to manga finishing their runs, quite a few anime worlds have reached their grand finales in recent years. My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Delicious in Dungeon are but a few examples of big time names that are no longer releasing new chapters. While the manga story featured in this write-up might be bringing its latest arc to an end, there is good new for those who are hoping for more stories in the future. Battle Angel Alita has been a part of the anime world since 1990 and it doesn’t appear as though this technologically advanced future is ending anytime soon.

Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle first premiered in 2014, taking the chance of diving both into Alita’s past and present. Specifically, Mars Chronicle will end its story with the release of its eleventh manga chapter, as creator Kishiro Yukito remains at the helm of the series to this day. While few details have been revealed regarding what story is up next for the titular character, Kishiro has confirmed that he will be returning to forge Alita’s future. Fingers crossed that this third entry of the franchise is far from its last.

What is Mars Chronicle?

Shueisha

If you’re a fan of the Battle Angel Alita franchise but haven’t dove headfirst into the latest manga sequel, here’s how publisher Kodansha breaks down the series, “The cyber-martial arts saga that has spanned a solar system and over two decades in print returns, with creator Yukito Kishiro’s new sequel that reveals the true story of Alita’s childhood on Mars, and the mind-bending adventures that still await her…For centuries, war has raged on the dusty, red surface of Mars. This apocalyptic crucible will produce the solar system’s most fearsome warrior, Alita. But for now that warrior is just a little girl named Yoko. The future and past of the battle angel fan out across the reaches of space in the final chapter of one of the greatest sci-fi epics of all time!”

Often, the live-action adaptation of the original manga, Alita: Battle Angel, is thought of as one of the best examples of an anime property “done right” in North America. Following its critical success, many wondered if there would ever be a sequel, with producer Jon Landau stating in 2023 that he would love to make a comeback, “I’m very proud of that film, and we were doing it concurrently with Avatar. I was down with Robert on the set doing all that, and Jim was involved too and saw it. It came on HBO one night, and Jim watched it and called me after he watched it. He said, “Jon, Alita was on, I just decided to watch it. It’s a good movie.” (laughs) And it is! So, I want to be able to definitely do more in that world.”

Tragically, Landau passed away last year and little has been revealed regarding any potential sequels to the live-action film.

